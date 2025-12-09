Financial Review: Chykingyoung Investment Development (OTCMKTS:CHYI) versus Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Chykingyoung Investment Development (OTCMKTS:CHYI – Get Free Report) and Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.3% of Akamai Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.6% of Chykingyoung Investment Development shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Akamai Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Chykingyoung Investment Development and Akamai Technologies”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chykingyoung Investment Development $110,000.00 584.28 -$1.10 million $0.06 2.71 Akamai Technologies $3.99 billion 3.09 $504.92 million $3.41 25.12

Akamai Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Chykingyoung Investment Development. Chykingyoung Investment Development is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Akamai Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Chykingyoung Investment Development and Akamai Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chykingyoung Investment Development N/A 27,661.81% 348.95% Akamai Technologies 12.26% 14.16% 6.33%

Volatility & Risk

Chykingyoung Investment Development has a beta of 8.44, indicating that its share price is 744% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Akamai Technologies has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Chykingyoung Investment Development and Akamai Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chykingyoung Investment Development 0 0 0 0 0.00 Akamai Technologies 4 11 6 0 2.10

Akamai Technologies has a consensus target price of $93.63, suggesting a potential upside of 9.31%. Given Akamai Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Akamai Technologies is more favorable than Chykingyoung Investment Development.

Summary

Akamai Technologies beats Chykingyoung Investment Development on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chykingyoung Investment Development

Chykingyoung Investment Development Holdings Inc., through its subsidiary, OneWorld Hotel Destination Service Inc., provides Internet hotel booking services. The company offers a proprietary online hotel booking program for connecting users with available rooms in hotels worldwide. It primarily serves travel agents in Vancouver, Toronto, Calgary, and Montreal, Canada. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc. provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance. It also provides web and mobile performance solutions to enable dynamic websites and applications; media delivery solutions, including video streaming and video player services, game and software delivery, broadcast operations, authoritative domain name system, resolution, and data and analytics; and cloud computing services, such as compute, storage, networking, database, and container management services to build, deploy, and secure applications and workloads. In addition, the company offers content delivery solutions; and an array of service and support to assist customers with integrating, configuring, optimizing, and managing its offerings. It sells its solutions through various channel partners. Akamai Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

