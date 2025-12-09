Head-To-Head Analysis: Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) vs. BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT)

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) and BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.7% of Equity Residential shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.1% of BRT Apartments shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Equity Residential shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 40.2% of BRT Apartments shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Dividends

Equity Residential pays an annual dividend of $2.77 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. BRT Apartments pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.9%. Equity Residential pays out 91.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. BRT Apartments pays out -196.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Equity Residential has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. BRT Apartments is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equity Residential 37.58% 10.30% 5.54% BRT Apartments -10.02% -4.96% -1.37%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Equity Residential and BRT Apartments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Equity Residential and BRT Apartments”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equity Residential $2.98 billion 7.66 $1.04 billion $3.03 19.81 BRT Apartments $95.63 million 2.88 -$9.79 million ($0.51) -28.44

Equity Residential has higher revenue and earnings than BRT Apartments. BRT Apartments is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Equity Residential, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Equity Residential has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BRT Apartments has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Equity Residential and BRT Apartments, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Equity Residential 0 11 8 0 2.42 BRT Apartments 1 1 2 0 2.25

Equity Residential currently has a consensus price target of $70.02, indicating a potential upside of 16.65%. BRT Apartments has a consensus price target of $19.75, indicating a potential upside of 36.16%. Given BRT Apartments’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BRT Apartments is more favorable than Equity Residential.

Summary

Equity Residential beats BRT Apartments on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Equity Residential

(Get Free Report)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, D.C., Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft. Worth and Austin.

About BRT Apartments

(Get Free Report)

BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, and holding interests in joint ventures that own and operate multi-family properties. The company was founded in June 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.