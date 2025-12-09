Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Toast (TOST)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Toast (NYSE: TOST) recently:

12/4/2025 – Toast was given a new $43.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

12/4/2025 – Toast had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

12/4/2025 – Toast was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock.

12/1/2025 – Toast had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/1/2025 – Toast was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

12/1/2025 – Toast was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas Exane from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

11/24/2025 – Toast had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/17/2025 – Toast had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/13/2025 – Toast had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation from $47.00 to $43.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/5/2025 – Toast was given a new $45.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada.

11/5/2025 – Toast was given a new $42.00 price target on by analysts at DA Davidson.

11/5/2025 – Toast had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $56.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/5/2025 – Toast had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $54.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/5/2025 – Toast had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wolfe Research. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock.

11/5/2025 – Toast had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $55.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/5/2025 – Toast had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $52.00 to $43.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/24/2025 – Toast was given a new $47.00 price target on by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation.

10/23/2025 – Toast was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/22/2025 – Toast was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/22/2025 – Toast is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock.

10/21/2025 – Toast is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock.

10/13/2025 – Toast had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $51.00 to $41.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 1,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total value of $51,248.68. Following the sale, the executive directly owned 71,424 shares in the company, valued at $2,538,408.96. The trade was a 1.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Aman Narang sold 1,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total transaction of $61,555.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 319,939 shares in the company, valued at $11,370,632.06. This represents a 0.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,759 shares of company stock worth $1,769,270. Insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

