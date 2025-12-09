Destra Multi-Alternative Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:DMA)

Destra Multi-Alternative Fund (NYSE:DMA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 0.1125 per share on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th.

NYSE:DMA traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.03. 109,138 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,603. Destra Multi-Alternative Fund has a 1 year low of $7.17 and a 1 year high of $9.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.69.

Multi-Strategy Growth & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Pinhook Capital, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For its equity portion, the fund primarily invests directly, in other funds, and through derivatives such as options to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

