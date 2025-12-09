Destra Multi-Alternative Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:DMA)

Destra Multi-Alternative Fund (NYSE:DMA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 0.1125 per share on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th.
Destra Multi-Alternative Fund Price Performance
NYSE:DMA traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.03. 109,138 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,603. Destra Multi-Alternative Fund has a 1 year low of $7.17 and a 1 year high of $9.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.69.
Destra Multi-Alternative Fund Company Profile
