G-III Apparel Group, LTD. (NASDAQ:GIII) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

G-III Apparel Group, LTD. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the textile maker on Monday, December 29th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th.

G-III Apparel Group Trading Up 3.9%

Shares of GIII traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.82. 996,966 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 579,502. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.84 and a 200 day moving average of $26.01. G-III Apparel Group has a one year low of $20.33 and a one year high of $36.18.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 9th. The textile maker reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $988.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 5.84%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. G-III Apparel Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-2.900 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

GIII has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Zacks Research raised shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (up from $26.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, G-III Apparel Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

