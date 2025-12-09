G-III Apparel Group, LTD. (NASDAQ:GIII) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

G-III Apparel Group, LTD. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the textile maker on Monday, December 29th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th.
G-III Apparel Group Trading Up 3.9%
Shares of GIII traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.82. 996,966 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 579,502. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.84 and a 200 day moving average of $26.01. G-III Apparel Group has a one year low of $20.33 and a one year high of $36.18.
G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 9th. The textile maker reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $988.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 5.84%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. G-III Apparel Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-2.900 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.
G-III Apparel Group Company Profile
G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.
