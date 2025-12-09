Destra Multi-Alternative Fund (NYSE:DMA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Destra Multi-Alternative Fund (NYSE:DMA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1125 per share on Friday, July 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st.

Destra Multi-Alternative Fund Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of NYSE:DMA traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.03. 109,138 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,603. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.69. Destra Multi-Alternative Fund has a 1-year low of $7.17 and a 1-year high of $9.12.

Get Destra Multi-Alternative Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DMA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Destra Multi-Alternative Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Destra Multi-Alternative Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Destra Multi-Alternative Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. grew its stake in shares of Destra Multi-Alternative Fund by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 19,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 5,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Destra Multi-Alternative Fund by 19.4% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 29,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 4,716 shares during the last quarter.

Destra Multi-Alternative Fund Company Profile

Multi-Strategy Growth & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Pinhook Capital, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For its equity portion, the fund primarily invests directly, in other funds, and through derivatives such as options to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Destra Multi-Alternative Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destra Multi-Alternative Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.