Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Lowered to Neutral Rating by Arete

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Arete from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday. They presently have a $172.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Arete’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.28% from the company’s current price.

BABA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $168.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Arete Research set a $172.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.00.

NYSE:BABA traded down $2.16 on Tuesday, hitting $155.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,436,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,240,137. Alibaba Group has a one year low of $80.06 and a one year high of $192.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $166.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BABA. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 26.4% in the third quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 302 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

