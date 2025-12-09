49 North Resources (CVE:FNR) Shares Up 50% – What’s Next?

49 North Resources Inc. (CVE:FNR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 50% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 182,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 205% from the average daily volume of 59,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

49 North Resources Trading Up 50.0%

The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of -0.03.

About 49 North Resources

49 North Resources Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in seed capital and early stage investments. The firm typically invests in a diversified portfolio of common shares and other securities of resource issuers including all sectors of mineral exploration as well as oil and gas exploration and production around the globe.

