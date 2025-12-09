Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Releases Q4 2026 Earnings Guidance

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.130-0.140 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $197.5 million-$198.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $192.3 million. Braze also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 0.420-0.430 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BRZE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Braze in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Braze in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Braze in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Braze in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Braze presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.11.

Braze Trading Up 2.1%

BRZE stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.65. 4,989,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,536,738. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -29.47 and a beta of 1.10. Braze has a twelve month low of $23.91 and a twelve month high of $48.33.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.35). Braze had a negative return on equity of 17.97% and a negative net margin of 16.62%.Braze has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.420-0.430 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.130-0.140 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Braze will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Braze news, CTO Jonathan Hyman sold 9,789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total value of $260,778.96. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 195,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,203,244.88. This trade represents a 4.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William Magnuson sold 26,698 shares of Braze stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $711,234.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 694,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,508,033.44. This represents a 3.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 68,557 shares of company stock worth $1,856,089. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Braze

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRZE. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Braze by 4.5% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 39,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Braze by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 40,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 6,379 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Braze in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Braze by 1,353.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 8,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in Braze by 8.9% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 32,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Braze Company Profile

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

Further Reading

