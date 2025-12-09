Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Stock Price Down 1.1% on Insider Selling

Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) traded down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $70.02 and last traded at $70.2310. 3,856,947 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 3,075,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.04.

Specifically, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total value of $7,131,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PSTG has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Barclays upped their price target on Pure Storage from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Pure Storage from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Pure Storage from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities set a $77.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.26.

Pure Storage Stock Down 1.1%

The company has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a PE ratio of 184.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.72.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. Pure Storage had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $763.77 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pure Storage

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSTG. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Pure Storage by 40.1% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 14,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 43,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

About Pure Storage

(Get Free Report)

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

