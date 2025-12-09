Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$96.58 and last traded at C$96.51, with a volume of 75013 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$94.33.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PD. TD Securities upped their price target on Precision Drilling from C$77.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Precision Drilling from C$110.00 to C$117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Precision Drilling to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$100.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$132.00 to C$133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$102.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$82.14 and a 200-day moving average price of C$75.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.98.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported C($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$462.25 million for the quarter. Precision Drilling had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 12.53%.

Precision Drilling Corp is a leader in North American oil and gas services. It is a provider of contract drilling and completion and production services primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in Canada. Its segments are Contract Drilling Services which is the majority key revenue generator and other segments include Completion and Production Services.

