Tantalus Systems (TSE:GRID) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Tantalus Systems Holding Inc. (TSE:GRID – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$4.76 and last traded at C$4.74, with a volume of 403612 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.38.

Tantalus Systems Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 203.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$243.86 million, a P/E ratio of -474.00 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$3.98 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.32.

Tantalus Systems Company Profile

Tantalus is a smart grid technology company that transforms aging one-way grids into future-proofed multi-directional grids that improve the efficiency, reliability and sustainability of utilities and the communities they serve. Our solutions are purpose-built to allow utilities to restore power quickly after major disruptions, adapt to rapidly shifting consumer expectations and population shifts, innovate new solutions based on the adoption of distributed energy resources and evolve their grid infrastructure at their own pace without needless cost or complexity.

Featured Articles

