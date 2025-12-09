Best Shipping Stocks To Research – December 9th

Viking, Almonty Industries, and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services are the three Shipping stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Shipping stocks are shares of companies that own, operate or manage merchant vessels — including container lines, dry?bulk carriers, tankers and other maritime transport firms. These equities tend to be highly cyclical and sensitive to global trade volumes, freight and charter rates, fuel costs and regulatory changes, so investors watch shipping indices (e.g., the Baltic Dry Index) and market-specific risks when valuing them. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Shipping stocks within the last several days.

Viking (VIK)

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

Almonty Industries (ALM)

Almonty Industries Inc. is a producer of tungsten concentrate. The Company is currently mining, processing and shipping tungsten concentrate from its Panasqueira Mine in Portugal. Almonty Industries Inc. is based in TORONTO.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

