Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) Director Luke Evnin Sells 44,570 Shares of Stock

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL) Director Luke Evnin sold 44,570 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total transaction of $45,015.70. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,973,099 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,002,829.99. This represents a 1.48% decrease in their position.

Luke Evnin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 8th, Luke Evnin sold 34,041 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.99, for a total value of $33,700.59.

On Friday, December 5th, Luke Evnin sold 16,568 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total transaction of $16,070.96.

On Thursday, December 4th, Luke Evnin sold 53,416 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total transaction of $51,813.52.

On Wednesday, December 3rd, Luke Evnin sold 36,726 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.87, for a total transaction of $31,951.62.

On Tuesday, December 2nd, Luke Evnin sold 38,043 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.89, for a total transaction of $33,858.27.

On Monday, December 1st, Luke Evnin sold 39,096 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.94, for a total value of $36,750.24.

On Friday, November 28th, Luke Evnin sold 13,014 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.99, for a total value of $12,883.86.

On Wednesday, November 26th, Luke Evnin sold 38,978 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total transaction of $38,198.44.

On Tuesday, November 25th, Luke Evnin sold 27,297 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total transaction of $25,113.24.

On Monday, November 24th, Luke Evnin sold 56,992 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total value of $55,852.16.

Werewolf Therapeutics Stock Up 1.0%

NASDAQ:HOWL traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.01. 282,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,136. The stock has a market cap of $49.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.74. Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $2.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.35 and a 200 day moving average of $1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Werewolf Therapeutics last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts expect that Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Zacks Research cut Werewolf Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on Werewolf Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Werewolf Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Werewolf Therapeutics by 33.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 23,852 shares in the last quarter. MPM Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. MPM Asset Management LLC now owns 4,309,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,189,000 after buying an additional 25,688 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, MPM Bioimpact LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC now owns 2,408,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 20,799 shares during the last quarter. 64.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Werewolf Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies.

