MAIA Biotechnology (NYSEAMERICAN:MAIA) Director Stan Smith Purchases 13,740 Shares

MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAIA – Get Free Report) Director Stan Smith purchased 13,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.20 per share, with a total value of $16,488.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 4,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,496. This trade represents a -150.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Stan Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MAIA Biotechnology alerts:

On Tuesday, November 25th, Stan Smith acquired 15,000 shares of MAIA Biotechnology stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.98 per share, for a total transaction of $14,700.00.

On Monday, November 24th, Stan Smith bought 10,000 shares of MAIA Biotechnology stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.99 per share, with a total value of $9,900.00.

On Wednesday, October 1st, Stan Smith purchased 19,230 shares of MAIA Biotechnology stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.30 per share, for a total transaction of $24,999.00.

MAIA Biotechnology Trading Up 9.8%

Shares of MAIA stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,583,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,842. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.99 million and a PE ratio of -1.85. MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $2.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MAIA Biotechnology

MAIA Biotechnology ( NYSEAMERICAN:MAIA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.08). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centric Wealth Management increased its stake in MAIA Biotechnology by 740.2% in the 2nd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 573,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 505,150 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MAIA Biotechnology by 3.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 222,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 7,746 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MAIA Biotechnology in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in MAIA Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisory Group bought a new stake in MAIA Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 5.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAIA Biotechnology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MAIA Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies targeting cancer. The company's lead product candidate is THIO, a telomere-targeting agent that is in Phase II clinical study to evaluate its activity in patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MAIA Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAIA Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.