Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) Shares Up 3.4% – Here’s Why

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.16 and last traded at $3.01. 47,236,105 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 45,959,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.91.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BITF shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Bitfarms from $2.20 to $5.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Bitfarms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Compass Point assumed coverage on Bitfarms in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target (down previously from $5.50) on shares of Bitfarms in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bitfarms in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bitfarms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.09 and a beta of 3.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.20.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Bitfarms had a negative net margin of 48.26% and a negative return on equity of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $69.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.66 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Bitfarms Ltd. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BITF. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bitfarms by 12.8% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Bitfarms by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 287,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 9,713 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Bitfarms by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 39,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 10,619 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Bitfarms by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 789,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 10,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Bitfarms in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

