NIO (NYSE:NIO) Trading Down 1.5% – What’s Next?

NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.97 and last traded at $5.0250. 29,501,284 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 59,307,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on NIO from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of NIO in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of NIO from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of NIO in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $4.80 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.73.

NIO Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of NIO

The stock has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIO. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in NIO by 148.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of NIO by 183.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 4,269 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new position in NIO in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NIO in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NIO in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

