Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV) Trading Down 1.8% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) were down 1.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.15 and last traded at $13.18. Approximately 7,721,783 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 8,115,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Serve Robotics in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Serve Robotics in a report on Monday, October 13th. Singular Research upgraded Serve Robotics to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Serve Robotics in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Serve Robotics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Serve Robotics Trading Down 1.8%

The firm has a market cap of $981.69 million, a P/E ratio of -8.85 and a beta of -0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.55.

Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $0.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.69 million. Serve Robotics had a negative return on equity of 38.52% and a negative net margin of 4,121.58%. Research analysts anticipate that Serve Robotics Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Euan Abraham sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total value of $449,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 250,539 shares in the company, valued at $4,507,196.61. This represents a 9.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Evan Dunn sold 20,458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total transaction of $308,711.22. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 210,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,173,562.81. This represents a 8.87% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 230,567 shares of company stock worth $2,960,781. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Serve Robotics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Serve Robotics by 6.7% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Serve Robotics by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Serve Robotics by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Serve Robotics by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Serve Robotics by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 24,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

Serve Robotics Company Profile

Serve Robotics Inc designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc in July 2023.

See Also

