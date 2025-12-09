NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Stock Price Down 1.3% – Time to Sell?

Shares of NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) traded down 1.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.62 and last traded at $21.2860. 16,134,645 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 14,971,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SMR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $20.00 price target on shares of NuScale Power in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Zacks Research cut shares of NuScale Power from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a research report on Monday, September 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas Exane cut shares of NuScale Power from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of NuScale Power in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NuScale Power currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $36.12.

Get NuScale Power alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NuScale Power

NuScale Power Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 2.09.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($1.74). The firm had revenue of $8.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.29 million. NuScale Power had a negative net margin of 594.63% and a negative return on equity of 51.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1635.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NuScale Power Corporation will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at NuScale Power

In other NuScale Power news, Director Corp Fluor sold 2,372,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total value of $104,369,046.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 10,085,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,654,282.56. The trade was a 19.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,000,000 shares of company stock worth $604,862,902. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NuScale Power

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Street Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NuScale Power in the 3rd quarter worth about $155,616,000. Samsung C&T Corp boosted its position in NuScale Power by 98.9% during the 3rd quarter. Samsung C&T Corp now owns 5,185,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578,702 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of NuScale Power by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,287,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125,250 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of NuScale Power by 1,220.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,845,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of NuScale Power in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,985,000. Institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

About NuScale Power

(Get Free Report)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NuScale Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuScale Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.