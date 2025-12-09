Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL) Shares Up 6% – What’s Next?

Circle Internet Group, Inc. (NYSE:CRCL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $89.98 and last traded at $89.0220. Approximately 14,459,507 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 18,653,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.96.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Circle Internet Group in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Circle Internet Group from $160.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Circle Internet Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Circle Internet Group in a report on Monday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on shares of Circle Internet Group in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.69.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.89.

Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $739.76 million for the quarter. Circle Internet Group's revenue for the quarter was up 65.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Circle Internet Group news, Director Rajeev V. Date sold 190,867 shares of Circle Internet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.58, for a total transaction of $15,952,663.86. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 127,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,635,304.26. This trade represents a 60.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nikhil Chandhok sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total transaction of $7,708,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 493,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,049,694.12. This trade represents a 16.85% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 618,847 shares of company stock valued at $49,268,665 over the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRCL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Circle Internet Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Circle Internet Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Circle Internet Group by 3,800.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Circle Internet Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Circle Internet Group in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000.

Founded in 2013, Circle’s mission is to raise global economic prosperity through the frictionless exchange of value. We intend to connect the world more deeply by building a new global economic system on the foundation of the internet, and to facilitate the creation of a world where everyone, everywhere can share value as easily as we can today share information, content, and communications.

