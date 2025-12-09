Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) Shares Down 3.9% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report) traded down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $96.10 and last traded at $96.41. 9,963,244 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 15,080,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.33.

A number of analysts have commented on NBIS shares. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Nebius Group from $206.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Nebius Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Nebius Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Citizens Jmp started coverage on Nebius Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Nebius Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.71.

The firm has a market cap of $24.28 billion, a PE ratio of -125.21 and a beta of 3.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.43.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBIS. Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nebius Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Nebius Group by 38.5% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its position in Nebius Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nebius Group by 4.7% in the third quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nebius Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

