Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Trading Up 2.3% – Here’s What Happened

Plug Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) was up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.31 and last traded at $2.21. Approximately 98,825,484 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 96,830,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PLUG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $7.00 price objective on Plug Power in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Plug Power to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 16th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.80.

Plug Power Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 313.69% and a negative return on equity of 105.98%. The firm had revenue of $177.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.41 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Plug Power, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Plug Power news, EVP Benjamin Haycraft sold 10,000 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total value of $29,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 467,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,342.36. The trade was a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plug Power

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 603.8% during the second quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 120,450 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Plug Power by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,980,865 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,301,000 after buying an additional 6,364,483 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted its position in Plug Power by 3,034.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 652,950 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 632,117 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 365,934.4% during the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,795,777 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after buying an additional 3,794,740 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,071,904 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,872,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125,542 shares in the last quarter. 43.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

