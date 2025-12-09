Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Trading Up 1% – Still a Buy?

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $318.71 and last traded at $317.75. Approximately 14,097,887 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 23,844,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $314.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $260.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Alphabet from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Phillip Securities upgraded Alphabet from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.54.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.0%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $102.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.90 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 35.00%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.28%.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.66, for a total value of $32,401.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 18,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,750,916.64. The trade was a 0.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total transaction of $168,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,516 shares in the company, valued at $1,264,750.96. This trade represents a 11.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 228,906 shares of company stock valued at $62,127,158. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphabet

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFS Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 400.0% during the second quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Robbins Farley raised its position in Alphabet by 60.0% in the second quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 160 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Fairman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 121.3% during the second quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, University of Illinois Foundation bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

