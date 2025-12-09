Contrasting BXP (NYSE:BXP) and Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG)

BXP (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) and Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

BXP has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seritage Growth Properties has a beta of 2.33, indicating that its stock price is 133% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

BXP pays an annual dividend of $2.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Seritage Growth Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 30.6%. BXP pays out -220.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Seritage Growth Properties pays out -70.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BXP -5.82% 1.35% 0.41% Seritage Growth Properties -404.37% -20.13% -12.10%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares BXP and Seritage Growth Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

98.7% of BXP shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.9% of Seritage Growth Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of BXP shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Seritage Growth Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for BXP and Seritage Growth Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BXP 2 9 10 0 2.38 Seritage Growth Properties 1 0 0 0 1.00

BXP currently has a consensus price target of $79.25, indicating a potential upside of 14.97%. Given BXP’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BXP is more favorable than Seritage Growth Properties.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BXP and Seritage Growth Properties”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BXP $3.41 billion 3.21 $14.27 million ($1.27) -54.28 Seritage Growth Properties $18.42 million 10.00 -$153.54 million ($1.42) -2.30

BXP has higher revenue and earnings than Seritage Growth Properties. BXP is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Seritage Growth Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

BXP beats Seritage Growth Properties on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BXP

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years. BXP is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT). Including properties owned by joint ventures, BXP's portfolio totals 53.3 million square feet and 188 properties, including 10 properties under construction/redevelopment. BXP's properties include 167 office properties, 14 retail properties (including two retail properties under construction/redevelopment), six residential properties (including one residential property under construction) and one hotel. BXP is well-known for its inhouse building management expertise and responsiveness to clients' needs. BXP holds a superior track record of developing premium Central Business District (CBD) office buildings, successful mixed-use complexes, suburban office centers and build-to-suit projects for a diverse array of creditworthy clients. BXP actively works to promote its growth and operations in a sustainable and responsible manner. BXP has earned a twelfth consecutive GRESB Green Star recognition and the highest GRESB 5-star Rating. BXP, an S&P 500 company, was founded in 1970 by Mortimer B. Zuckerman and Edward H. Linde and became a public company in 1997.

About Seritage Growth Properties

Seritage Growth Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management, and leasing of retail properties throughout the United States. Its property portfolio includes mall, shopping centers and freestanding locations. The company was founded on June 3, 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

