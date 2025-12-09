Critical Analysis: Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) versus National Waste Management (OTCMKTS:NWMH)

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) and National Waste Management (OTCMKTS:NWMH – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.1% of Waste Connections shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Waste Connections shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 95.6% of National Waste Management shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Waste Connections and National Waste Management, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Waste Connections 1 3 16 5 3.00 National Waste Management 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

Waste Connections currently has a consensus price target of $208.32, suggesting a potential upside of 23.87%. Given Waste Connections’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Waste Connections is more favorable than National Waste Management.

This table compares Waste Connections and National Waste Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Waste Connections 6.65% 16.07% 6.37% National Waste Management N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Waste Connections and National Waste Management”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Waste Connections $8.92 billion 4.82 $617.57 million $2.40 70.07 National Waste Management N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Waste Connections has higher revenue and earnings than National Waste Management.

Summary

Waste Connections beats National Waste Management on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc. provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals. The company owns and operates transfer stations that receive compact and/or load waste to be transported to landfills or treatment facilities through truck, rail, or barge; and intermodal services for the rail haul movement of cargo and solid waste containers in the Pacific Northwest through a network of intermodal facilities. In addition, it provides E&P waste treatment, recovery, and disposal services for waste resulting from oil and natural gas exploration and production activity, such as drilling fluids, drill cuttings, completion fluids, and flowback water; production wastes and produced water during a well's operating life; contaminated soils that require treatment during site reclamation; and substances, which require clean-up after a spill, reserve pit clean-up, or pipeline rupture. Further, the company offers leasing services to its customers. Waste Connections, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Woodbridge, Canada.

About National Waste Management

National Waste Management Holdings, Inc. operates as a waste management company in Upstate New York and Central Florida. The company offers construction and demolition landfill services; and commercial and residential dumpster services and roll-off boxes for construction and clean-up projects specializing in the removal of debris, garbage, waste, hauling construction, and demolition debris. It also provides trash collection services, roll-off services, and a full service transfer station; and wood grinding, demolition, mulch, and gravel services for the industrial and residential markets. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Hernando, Florida.

