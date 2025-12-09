Insider Buying: Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Director Purchases 48,528 Shares of Stock

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) Director Gregory Lucier purchased 48,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.67 per share, for a total transaction of $178,097.76. Following the purchase, the director owned 155,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,301.41. The trade was a 45.53% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of MRVI stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $3.69. 1,212,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,085,878. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.33 and a 200 day moving average of $2.76. The stock has a market cap of $943.57 million, a P/E ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.29 and a quick ratio of 4.56. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.66 and a 12 month high of $6.21.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $41.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.02 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a negative return on equity of 22.42% and a negative net margin of 62.88%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 56.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 47,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 16,914 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 160.4% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 99,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 61,270 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 950,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 44,258 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,072,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,580,000 after purchasing an additional 835,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 7.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 241,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 15,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.25% of the company’s stock.

MRVI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.36.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases worldwide. The company’s products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

