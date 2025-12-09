J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) EVP Brian Webb Sells 796 Shares

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) EVP Brian Webb sold 796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.11, for a total value of $150,531.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 15,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,968,459.67. This represents a 4.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $189.77. 1,128,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,206,724. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.79 and a 12-month high of $191.88. The firm has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $162.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.05.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.30. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 7th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.50%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JBHT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $172.00 price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.05.

Institutional Trading of J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.8% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 113,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 222.1% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 21,914 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 15,111 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,000. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 54,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,763,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 482 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Further Reading

