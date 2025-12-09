Silvaco Group (NASDAQ:SVCO) CEO Walden Rhines Acquires 13,100 Shares

Silvaco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVCO – Get Free Report) CEO Walden Rhines acquired 13,100 shares of Silvaco Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.01 per share, with a total value of $52,531.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 105,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,731.18. This trade represents a 14.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Silvaco Group Stock Up 5.5%

Shares of Silvaco Group stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,292. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.97. Silvaco Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.45 and a 12-month high of $9.93. The company has a market capitalization of $123.79 million, a P/E ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 3.31.

Get Silvaco Group alerts:

Silvaco Group (NASDAQ:SVCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Silvaco Group had a negative net margin of 47.59% and a negative return on equity of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $18.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 million. Research analysts predict that Silvaco Group, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SVCO shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Silvaco Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Wall Street Zen cut Silvaco Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Silvaco Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Silvaco Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SVCO

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Silvaco Group by 4,961.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Silvaco Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Silvaco Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Silvaco Group during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Silvaco Group by 27.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter.

Silvaco Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Silvaco Group Inc is a provider of TCAD, EDA software and SIP solutions which enable semiconductor design and AI through software and innovation. The company’s solutions are used for process and device development across display, power devices, automotive, memory, high performance compute, photonics, internet of things and 5G/6G mobile markets for complex SoC design.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silvaco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvaco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.