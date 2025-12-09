Insider Selling: iRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) CEO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

iRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) CEO Roger Susi sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total value of $477,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,297,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,250,425. This trade represents a 0.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

IRMD stock traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.76. 56,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,788. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.46. iRadimed Corporation has a 52 week low of $47.48 and a 52 week high of $98.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 58.64 and a beta of 1.06.

iRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. iRadimed had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 26.31%.The company had revenue of $21.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.50 million. iRadimed has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.470-0.510 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 1.840-1.880 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that iRadimed Corporation will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 17th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 17th. iRadimed’s dividend payout ratio is 41.21%.

IRMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered iRadimed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of iRadimed in a research note on Thursday. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of iRadimed in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Roth Capital set a $90.00 target price on shares of iRadimed in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of iRadimed to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, iRadimed has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IRMD. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new position in iRadimed in the third quarter valued at about $666,000. PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of iRadimed in the third quarter valued at about $257,000. Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new position in iRadimed in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in iRadimed during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of iRadimed by 17.1% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 56,826 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,044,000 after buying an additional 8,289 shares in the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging compatible medical devices. It also provides a non-magnetic Intravenous infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

