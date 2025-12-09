Venture Global (NYSE:VG) Insider Thomas Earl Sells 1,000,000 Shares of Stock

Venture Global, Inc. (NYSE:VG – Get Free Report) insider Thomas Earl sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total transaction of $6,890,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Thomas Earl also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 15th, Thomas Earl sold 500,000 shares of Venture Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total transaction of $6,845,000.00.
- On Thursday, September 11th, Thomas Earl sold 840,076 shares of Venture Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total transaction of $11,542,644.24.
- On Friday, September 12th, Thomas Earl sold 159,924 shares of Venture Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total transaction of $2,173,367.16.
Venture Global Trading Up 0.7%
VG traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,140,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,916,179. The stock has a market cap of $16.27 billion and a PE ratio of 8.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Venture Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $25.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.61.
Venture Global Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.017 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Venture Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.97%.
Institutional Trading of Venture Global
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Venture Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Venture Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,148,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Venture Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $815,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Venture Global by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 616,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,607,000 after buying an additional 233,978 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Venture Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $125,788,000.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
VG has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Venture Global from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Tudor Pickering raised Venture Global to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Venture Global from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Venture Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Venture Global from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Venture Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.
Venture Global Company Profile
Venture Global has fundamentally reshaped the development and construction of liquefied natural gas production, establishing us as a rapidly growing company delivering critical LNG to the world. Our innovative and disruptive approach, which is both scalable and repeatable, allows us to bring LNG to a global market years faster and at a lower cost.
