Venture Global (NYSE:VG) Insider Thomas Earl Sells 1,000,000 Shares of Stock

Venture Global, Inc. (NYSE:VG – Get Free Report) insider Thomas Earl sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total transaction of $6,890,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Monday, September 15th, Thomas Earl sold 500,000 shares of Venture Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total transaction of $6,845,000.00.

On Thursday, September 11th, Thomas Earl sold 840,076 shares of Venture Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total transaction of $11,542,644.24.

On Friday, September 12th, Thomas Earl sold 159,924 shares of Venture Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total transaction of $2,173,367.16.

VG traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,140,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,916,179. The stock has a market cap of $16.27 billion and a PE ratio of 8.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Venture Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $25.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.61.

Venture Global ( NYSE:VG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). Venture Global had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 21.99%.The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. The company’s revenue was up 259.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Venture Global, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.017 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Venture Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.97%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Venture Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Venture Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,148,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Venture Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $815,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Venture Global by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 616,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,607,000 after buying an additional 233,978 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Venture Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $125,788,000.

VG has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Venture Global from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Tudor Pickering raised Venture Global to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Venture Global from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Venture Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Venture Global from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Venture Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Venture Global has fundamentally reshaped the development and construction of liquefied natural gas production, establishing us as a rapidly growing company delivering critical LNG to the world. Our innovative and disruptive approach, which is both scalable and repeatable, allows us to bring LNG to a global market years faster and at a lower cost.

