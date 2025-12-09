MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Major Shareholder Buys $39,884,552.40 in Stock

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) major shareholder Iac Inc. acquired 1,098,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.30 per share, for a total transaction of $39,884,552.40. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 65,822,350 shares in the company, valued at $2,389,351,305. This represents a 1.70% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of MGM stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,300,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,154,399. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.69. The company has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 224.16, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.48. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $25.30 and a 1-year high of $41.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

MGM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $45.00 price target on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.42.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGM. XML Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 30,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 39,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 24.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 0.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 64,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

