Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Insider Sells $715,001.13 in Stock

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) insider Margaret Hayne sold 9,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.61, for a total value of $715,001.13. Following the sale, the insider owned 2,365,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,212,604.51. This trade represents a 0.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Margaret Hayne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 8th, Margaret Hayne sold 9,333 shares of Urban Outfitters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.03, for a total transaction of $709,587.99.

On Wednesday, December 3rd, Margaret Hayne sold 9,333 shares of Urban Outfitters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total transaction of $736,840.35.

On Monday, December 1st, Margaret Hayne sold 9,333 shares of Urban Outfitters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total transaction of $690,362.01.

On Friday, November 28th, Margaret Hayne sold 9,333 shares of Urban Outfitters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total transaction of $699,415.02.

On Wednesday, November 26th, Margaret Hayne sold 9,333 shares of Urban Outfitters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total value of $702,961.56.

NASDAQ:URBN traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.89. 1,399,345 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,142,844. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.20. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a one year low of $41.89 and a one year high of $80.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.03.

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 8.15%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in URBN. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Urban Outfitters by 158.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 180.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 468 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 125.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on URBN shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Urban Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Bank of America increased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Urban Outfitters from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Urban Outfitters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.17.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

