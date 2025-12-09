Insider Selling: Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Director Sells $1,574,905.50 in Stock

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) Director Katrina Lake sold 303,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total transaction of $1,574,905.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ SFIX traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.26. 2,500,264 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,390,728. The company has a market capitalization of $705.42 million, a P/E ratio of -32.88 and a beta of 2.22. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $6.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.57.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $342.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.74 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 2.24%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SFIX. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Monday, December 1st. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Zacks Research cut Stitch Fix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 5.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 529,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after buying an additional 29,394 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 6.0% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,430,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,571,000 after buying an additional 136,717 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in Stitch Fix by 27.3% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 159,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 34,140 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Stitch Fix in the third quarter valued at $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

