Souvik Das Sells 10,000 Shares of Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Stock

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) CTO Souvik Das sold 10,000 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total transaction of $215,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 96,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,076,655.74. The trade was a 9.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Souvik Das also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 30th, Souvik Das sold 5,327 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $94,181.36.

Shares of NYSE CWAN traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.93. The stock had a trading volume of 7,244,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,012,309. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.67. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.73 and a 1 year high of $32.00.

Clearwater Analytics ( NYSE:CWAN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $205.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.66 million. Clearwater Analytics had a net margin of 61.28% and a return on equity of 2.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 77.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clearwater Analytics announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWAN. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 189.3% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 278.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter worth $36,000. 50.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CWAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Clearwater Analytics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Clearwater Analytics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.56.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

