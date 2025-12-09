Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) CFO Sells $833,617.35 in Stock

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 14,405 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total transaction of $833,617.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 131,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,616,907.27. This represents a 9.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Kenneth Stillwell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 3rd, Kenneth Stillwell sold 11,442 shares of Pegasystems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.18, for a total value of $711,463.56.

On Friday, October 24th, Kenneth Stillwell sold 17,171 shares of Pegasystems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.40, for a total value of $1,140,154.40.

Pegasystems Stock Performance

PEGA traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,451,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,759,573. Pegasystems Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.84 and a 1 year high of $68.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.80 and a 200 day moving average of $55.09. The company has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.16 and a beta of 1.09.

Pegasystems Dividend Announcement

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $381.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.95 million. Pegasystems had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 43.49%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pegasystems Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is 8.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Pegasystems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Monday, December 1st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pegasystems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pegasystems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEGA. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 54.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Pegasystems by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Pegasystems by 339.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new position in Pegasystems during the 3rd quarter worth $241,000. 46.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients’ processes and workflows.

Further Reading

