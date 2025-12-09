UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Shares Down 1.7% After Insider Selling

UiPath, Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.7% on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $18.83 and last traded at $18.9680. Approximately 17,889,075 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 15,457,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.29.

Specifically, insider Brad Brubaker sold 27,580 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total transaction of $511,609.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 635,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,785,909.45. This trade represents a 4.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $864,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 29,198,585 shares in the company, valued at $560,904,817.85. This trade represents a 0.15% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information.

Get UiPath alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PATH shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on UiPath from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on UiPath from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of UiPath in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of UiPath from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of UiPath from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $15.77.

UiPath Trading Down 1.7%

The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.06 and a 200 day moving average of $13.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 45.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.10.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. UiPath had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $411.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UiPath, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UiPath

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of UiPath by 166.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 21,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 13,723 shares during the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in UiPath by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 19,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 8,141 shares during the period. Strategic Advocates LLC increased its position in shares of UiPath by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 58,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 3rd quarter worth $14,114,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of UiPath in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,729,000. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

About UiPath

(Get Free Report)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.