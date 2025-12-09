AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Trading Down 1.6% After Insider Selling

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) dropped 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $69.82 and last traded at $72.84. Approximately 10,968,689 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 12,038,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.00.

Specifically, CAO Maya Bernal sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total transaction of $442,560.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 122,486 shares in the company, valued at $9,034,567.36. This represents a 4.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Huiwen Yao sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total value of $2,940,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 4,750 shares in the company, valued at $349,220. This trade represents a 89.39% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information.

Get AST SpaceMobile alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASTS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut shares of AST SpaceMobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Zacks Research cut AST SpaceMobile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Scotiabank upgraded AST SpaceMobile from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.60 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays cut AST SpaceMobile from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.66.

AST SpaceMobile Trading Down 1.6%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 9.56 and a quick ratio of 9.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.74 and a beta of 2.77.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $14.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.04 million. AST SpaceMobile had a negative net margin of 1,639.59% and a negative return on equity of 27.76%. AST SpaceMobile’s quarterly revenue was up 1236.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.10) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in AST SpaceMobile in the first quarter valued at about $237,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in AST SpaceMobile during the first quarter worth $1,337,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the first quarter worth $9,218,000. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AST SpaceMobile Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AST SpaceMobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AST SpaceMobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.