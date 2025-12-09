Rep. Jonathan L. Jackson Sells Off Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Representative Jonathan L. Jackson (D-Illinois) recently sold shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META). In a filing disclosed on December 05th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Meta Platforms stock on November 11th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY – ROLLOVER IRA” account.

Representative Jonathan L. Jackson also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of State Street (NYSE:STT) on 11/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) on 11/11/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) on 11/6/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) on 11/6/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP) on 10/8/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of McKesson (NYSE:MCK) on 10/8/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) on 10/8/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP) on 10/6/2025.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded down $9.84 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $656.96. 12,168,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,535,522. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $671.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $707.23. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $479.80 and a 52-week high of $796.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.28.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.74 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $51.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.34 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.28%.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Aaron Anderson sold 726 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.60, for a total transaction of $429,501.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 6,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,570,306. The trade was a 10.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 2,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $609.46, for a total value of $1,590,690.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 9,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,962,956.64. The trade was a 21.06% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 40,923 shares of company stock valued at $25,887,293 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meta Platforms

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in META. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 192,591,101 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $142,149,566,000 after buying an additional 1,532,568 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 86,925,674 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $64,158,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650,435 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 608,429.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 59,775,823 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,119,937,000 after buying an additional 59,766,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,575,209 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $37,902,948,000 after purchasing an additional 682,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.7% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 39,247,690 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,823,375,000 after buying an additional 278,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

META has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $880.00 to $840.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $840.00 to $810.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $905.00 to $875.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $819.43.

About Representative Jackson

Jonathan Jackson (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Illinois’ 1st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Jackson (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Illinois’ 1st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Jonathan Jackson was born in Chicago, Illinois. Jackson graduated from Whitney Young High School. He earned an M.B.A. from Northwestern University. Jackson’s career experience includes working as an investment analyst and an entrepreneur.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

