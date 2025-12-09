American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07, Zacks reports. American Outdoor Brands had a negative net margin of 2.16% and a positive return on equity of 2.00%.

American Outdoor Brands Stock Performance

Shares of American Outdoor Brands stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,458. The company has a market cap of $97.48 million, a PE ratio of -20.81 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.08. American Outdoor Brands has a 12-month low of $6.26 and a 12-month high of $17.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on AOUT. Zacks Research lowered American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $19.00.

American Outdoor Brands announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 2nd that allows the company to buyback $10.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 9.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in American Outdoor Brands by 203.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 505.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,485 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 4,535.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 5,806 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in American Outdoor Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new stake in American Outdoor Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. 49.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Outdoor Brands

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. It offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. The company also provides shooting sports accessories products include rests, vaults, and other related accessories; outdoor lifestyle products, such as premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; outdoor cooking products; and camping, survival, and emergency preparedness products.

