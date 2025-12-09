Triumph Gold (CVE:TIG) Stock Price Up 25.3% – Still a Buy?

Triumph Gold Corp. (CVE:TIG – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 25.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.50. Approximately 579,084 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 348% from the average daily volume of 129,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

Triumph Gold Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$26.14 million, a PE ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 2.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.30.

About Triumph Gold

Triumph Gold Corp., a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship project is the Freegold Mountain project located in Yukon, Canada. The company was formerly known as Northern Freegold Resources Ltd.

