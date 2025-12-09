V.F. Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:VFC)

V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 23,595 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 51% compared to the average daily volume of 15,583 put options.

V.F. Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of VFC stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.17. The stock had a trading volume of 6,300,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,275,563. V.F. has a 12-month low of $9.41 and a 12-month high of $29.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.66.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. V.F. had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 0.95%.The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that V.F. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 10th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 163.64%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VFC shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of V.F. in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of V.F. in a research note on Monday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on V.F. from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on V.F. from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On V.F.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of V.F. by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 4,938,084 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,148 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 104.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 567,886 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,673,000 after buying an additional 290,444 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 61.1% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 481,091 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,653,000 after buying an additional 182,495 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 21.3% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 573,649 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,740,000 after buying an additional 100,680 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 115.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 113,951 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 60,998 shares during the last quarter. 86.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. engages in the business of producing and marketing apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, Work, and Other. The Outdoor segment includes authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands such as performance-based and outdoor apparel, footwear, and equipment.

See Also

