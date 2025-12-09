Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.61 EPS

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $5.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.61, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 16.73%.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CASY traded down $3.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $563.24. 494,316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,478. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $549.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $523.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a PE ratio of 36.15 and a beta of 0.65. Casey’s General Stores has a 52-week low of $372.08 and a 52-week high of $573.76.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $585.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $575.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Casey’s General Stores

In related news, insider Chad Michael Frazell sold 3,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.40, for a total transaction of $1,936,679.80. Following the transaction, the insider owned 7,993 shares in the company, valued at $4,439,312.20. This represents a 30.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Casey’s General Stores

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 2.9% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 4.5% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.