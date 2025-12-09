Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Kura Sushi USA (KRUS)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ: KRUS) in the last few weeks:

  • 12/8/2025 – Kura Sushi USA had its “sell (e+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
  • 12/6/2025 – Kura Sushi USA was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
  • 12/1/2025 – Kura Sushi USA had its “sell (e+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
  • 11/25/2025 – Kura Sushi USA had its “sell (e+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
  • 11/19/2025 – Kura Sushi USA had its “sell (e+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
  • 11/13/2025 – Kura Sushi USA had its “sell (e+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
  • 11/7/2025 – Kura Sushi USA had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $79.00 to $59.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
  • 11/1/2025 – Kura Sushi USA was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
  • 10/27/2025 – Kura Sushi USA had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $102.00 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 10/22/2025 – Kura Sushi USA was given a new $67.00 price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.
  • 10/22/2025 – Kura Sushi USA had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $75.00 to $67.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

