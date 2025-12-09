Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.08), Zacks reports. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 1.33%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Performance

NASDAQ CBRL traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.00. 5,333,679 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,202,732. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 12-month low of $25.62 and a 12-month high of $71.93. The company has a market cap of $601.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.93 and a 200 day moving average of $49.63.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 17th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is 48.31%.

Insider Transactions at Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

In other Cracker Barrel Old Country Store news, major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp sold 84,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total value of $2,384,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 2,749,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,384,350. This trade represents a 2.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,459,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 640.9% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 154,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,795,000 after acquiring an additional 133,399 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,423,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the third quarter worth $1,364,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CBRL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Monday. UBS Group decreased their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $48.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Argus lowered their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $42.75.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

