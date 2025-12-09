Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) Trading Down 6% – What’s Next?

Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:EUTLF – Get Free Report) dropped 6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.12 and last traded at $2.4150. Approximately 3,792 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 14,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.57.

Eutelsat Communications Trading Down 6.0%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.72.

About Eutelsat Communications

Eutelsat Group, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of telecommunication satellites. It provides capacity for video services, fixed data, and government services; and capacity in connectivity applications, such as fixed broadband and mobile connectivity. The company offers its services under the Eutelsat brand directly and through distributors.

