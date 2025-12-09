California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $41.29 and last traded at $42.1140, with a volume of 750204 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CWT shares. Robert W. Baird set a $55.00 price objective on shares of California Water Service Group in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of California Water Service Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

California Water Service Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.21.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.17). California Water Service Group had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $311.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.35 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

California Water Service Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.40%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On California Water Service Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in California Water Service Group by 16.1% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 29,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in California Water Service Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of California Water Service Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,153,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 130.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 751,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,200,000 after buying an additional 51,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

Featured Articles

