Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GUSA) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GUSA – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,644 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 434% from the previous session’s volume of 308 shares.The stock last traded at $59.2050 and had previously closed at $59.13.
Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF Stock Up 0.1%
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 1.02.
Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF Company Profile
The Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. 1000 Equity ETF (GUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive GBS United States 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 US large-cap companies selected and weighted by market-cap. GUSA was launched on Apr 5, 2022 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Office Suite Gets Pricier: Microsoft’s Bold Move Comes With Risk
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Big Blue’s Big Bet: IBM Buys AI Nervous System for $11B
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Carvana Soars Over 10,000% From Lows—Now It’s in the S&P 500
Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.