Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GUSA) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GUSA – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,644 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 434% from the previous session’s volume of 308 shares.The stock last traded at $59.2050 and had previously closed at $59.13.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF Stock Up 0.1%

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 1.02.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. 1000 Equity ETF (GUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive GBS United States 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 US large-cap companies selected and weighted by market-cap. GUSA was launched on Apr 5, 2022 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

