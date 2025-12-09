Manufacturing Stocks To Keep An Eye On – December 9th

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Applied Materials, and Vor Biopharma are the three Manufacturing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Manufacturing stocks are shares of companies whose primary business is producing physical goods—such as automobiles, machinery, electronics, and consumer products. For stock market investors they are typically grouped in the industrial sector and tend to be cyclical, meaning their performance closely tracks economic growth, commodity prices, input costs and capital spending. Investors and analysts value them based on production and order trends, capacity utilization, supply-chain conditions, and margin sensitivity to raw-material and labor costs. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Manufacturing stocks within the last several days.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Applied Materials (AMAT)

Applied Materials, Inc. engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Vor Biopharma (VOR)

Vor Biopharma, Inc., a clinical-stage company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in phase 1/2 to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company’s VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML blood cancer cells.

