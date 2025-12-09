Senti Biosciences (NASDAQ:SNTI) Price Target Raised to $13.00

Senti Biosciences (NASDAQ:SNTI – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at Chardan Capital from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Senti Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partnrs raised Senti Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Wall Street Zen cut Senti Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Senti Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of Senti Biosciences in a research note on Friday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.
Senti Biosciences Stock Performance
Senti Biosciences (NASDAQ:SNTI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.10). Equities research analysts expect that Senti Biosciences will post -14.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Senti Biosciences
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Senti Biosciences during the third quarter worth $117,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Senti Biosciences by 395.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 117,588 shares during the period. Heights Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Senti Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $2,520,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Senti Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,984,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Senti Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,883,000. 25.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Senti Biosciences Company Profile
Senti Biosciences, Inc operates as a preclinical biotechnology company that develops next-generation cell and gene therapies engineered with its gene circuit platform technologies for various diseases. Its lead product candidates utilize allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor natural killer (CAR-NK) cells outfitted with its gene circuit technologies in various oncology indications.
