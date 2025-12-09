Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) versus Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ) Critical Contrast

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) and Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Domino’s Pizza has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Domino’s Pizza and Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Domino’s Pizza $4.71 billion 3.00 $584.17 million $17.11 24.46 Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory $29.58 million 0.44 -$6.12 million ($0.61) -2.71

Domino’s Pizza has higher revenue and earnings than Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Domino’s Pizza, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Domino’s Pizza and Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Domino’s Pizza 12.16% -14.91% 33.28% Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory -15.77% -63.75% -22.21%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Domino’s Pizza and Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Domino’s Pizza 2 11 12 2 2.52 Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory 1 0 0 0 1.00

Domino’s Pizza presently has a consensus target price of $490.40, indicating a potential upside of 17.20%. Given Domino’s Pizza’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Domino’s Pizza is more favorable than Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.6% of Domino’s Pizza shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.3% of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Domino’s Pizza shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 42.2% of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Domino’s Pizza beats Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory on 14 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Domino’s Pizza

(Get Free Report)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores. It also provides oven-baked sandwiches, pastas, boneless chicken and chicken wings, breads and dips, desserts, and soft drink products, as well as loaded tots and pepperoni stuffed cheesy breads. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

(Get Free Report)

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Durango, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.